Tourist submersible goes missing at Titanic wreck in Atlantic Ocean — BBC

LONDON, June 19. /TASS/. A tourist submersible used to take people to the wreck of the luxury liner Titanic has gone missing in the Atlantic Ocean, the BBC reported on Monday, citing the Boston Coastguard.

A search and rescue operation has been launched. It is not yet clear how many people may be in the watercraft. Communication with the vessel has been lost. There's also no information yet on which private company the submersible may have belonged to.

The wrecks of the Titanic, which sank on April 10, 1912 after colliding with an iceberg, are located at a depth of 3.8 kilometers off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. They were not found until 1985. A total of 2,224 people were on board the liner, which made its maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York, and 1,513 of them died.