MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. As many as 110 people have been hospitalized after the Kakhovka hydropower plant dam breach which caused massive flooding in the Kherson Region, health officials told TASS on Monday.

"According to the latest reports, 110 have been injured, they have been hospitalized," a health official said, adding that people had been seeking medical attention for hypothermia and other injuries. Thirty-five people were killed.

In the early morning hours of June 6, Ukrainian forces delivered a strike on the Kakhovka HPP. The shelling destroyed the hydraulic sluice valves at the HPP’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. The collapse of the hydro plant’s dam has caused serious environmental damage, with farmland along the Dnieper River being washed away.