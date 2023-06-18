Several Russian tourists injured in traffic accident in Turkey’s Antalya — TV

ISTANBUL, June 18. /TASS/. Several Russian tourists were injured in a traffic accident in Turkey’s Antalya when their bus rammed a truck, the TRT television channel said on Sunday, citing police sources.

According to the television channel, the accident occurred on Saturday evening near the city of Manavgat. The bus with 33 tourists, including 25 Russians, was on its way to the airport when it rammed a truck near a filling station. The bus driver died instantly. Those injured were taken to a hospital, the rest - to be airport by another bus.

According to the Russian consulate general in Antalya, five Russian tourists were injured.

The accident was recorded by a filling station’s camera. Police say that due to unknown reason the bus driver lost control of the vehicle. A filling station employee said that the collision was followed by a fire in the bus, which was put out before firefighters arrived.