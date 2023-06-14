Ukrainian shelling leaves two people wounded in Russia’s Kursk Region — governor

KURSK, June 14. /TASS/. A Ukrainian shelling attack left two people wounded in a border settlement in Russia’s Kursk Region on Wednesday, Governor Roman Starocvoit said.

"The Glushkovo village came under Ukrainian fire. Seven munitions were fired. Two people suffered moderate shrapnel wounds. They are now receiving the necessary treatment at the Glushkovo Central District Hospital," he wrote on Telegram.

Meanwhile, Russian border guards shot down an unmanned aerial vehicle above the village, which was being used to adjust the fire.

According to the regional governor, the wounded will soon be taken to the Kursk Regional Hospital.

The shelling attack damaged the windows and balconies of two apartment buildings, as well as the windows, facades and roofs of two private houses. Damage was also reported to a kindergarten, the district House of Culture and two administrative buildings. The village was partially left without electricity.