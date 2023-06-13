State of emergency introduced in tankers collision area

IRKUTSK, June 13. /TASS/. The state of emergency was introduced in the Kirensky District of the Irkutsk Region, where two tankers had collided on the Lena River earlier, Governor of the Region Igor Kobzev said on his Telegram account.

"We are clarifying the volume of petroleum products penetrating the Lena. The state of emergency has been introduced in the district. There is a stock of sorbent and booms. The situation is complicated by the fact that settlements are located downstream. Local authorities are working to prevent water taking from the river," the governor informed.

Two tankers collided earlier on the Lena River in the Irkutsk Region, damaging a tank holding 138 metric tons of gasoline on board of one of vessels, a spokesman for the local emergencies services told TASS earlier. A probe has been launched.