Donetsk comes under Ukraine’s shelling attacks three times during day — mayor

DONETSK, June 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops staged three shelling attacks on Donetsk and its neighborhoods on Sunday, with 14 rounds being fired, the city’s Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said, citing the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes.

"In a period from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on June 11, according to the DPR’s mission to the JCCC, Donetsk and its environs were shelled by Ukrainian troops three times," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the mayor, Ukrainian troops fire 14 shells of the 155mm caliber.