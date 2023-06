MELITOPOL, June 11. /TASS/. A rocket fired by Ukrainian troops was shot down by Russian air defense forces near Berdyansk, a spokesman for the local emergencies services said on Sunday.

"At about 5:00 p.m., Ukrainian troops attempted a rocket strike on Berdyansk. The Russian air defense system hit a rocket approaching the city. The sound of an explosion was heard near the seaport," the spokesman said.