MELITOPOL, June 11. /TASS/. Fragments of an American howitzer shell have been found in the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant’s (ZNPP) spray cooling pond, according to a post on the ZNPP’s Telegram channel released on Sunday.

"While performing cleanup operations at the ZNPP’s spray cooling ponds aimed at removing the aftermath of last year’s shelling attack on the plant, fragments of a shell fired from an American M777 howitzer were found in one of the ponds of the technical water system," it said.