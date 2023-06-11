Kiev fires over 170 shells at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day – governor

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired over 170 shells targeting the territory of Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past day, Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Sunday.

"In the Grayvoronsky urban district, the village of Spodaryushino was shelled from a mortar and a grenade launcher, with 41 munitions fired. Ten shells were fired from a self-propelled artillery system against Novostroyevka Vtoraya and 29 grenade launcher rounds hit the territory nearby. No one was hurt. A fence and a roof of a private household’s outbuilding and an electricity transmission line were damaged," the governor said on his Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian military fired 16 mortar rounds and 15 artillery shells against the village of Zhuravlyovka in the Belgorod district and launched three artillery shells against the village of Nekhoteyevka, with no destruction reported. The roofing of two houses was damaged in the settlements of Razumnoye and Streletskoye as a result of the operation of air defense systems. In the Volokonovsky district, the outskirts of the Stary farmstead was shelled, with 18 mortar rounds hitting the territory, with no destruction reported.

The Ukrainian military also fired 12 artillery and 34 mortar rounds against the territory of the Shebekino district and dropped seven explosives from unmanned aerial vehicles, the governor said.