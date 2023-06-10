One person injured in Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod Region – governor

BELGOROD, June 10. /TASS/. A woman sustained a shrapnel wound in a Ukrainian shelling of the Nizhneye Beryozovo village in the Belgorod Region on June 9, the region’s Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"Five shells exploded in the Nizhneye Beryozovo village. There’s one casualty: a woman with a light shrapnel wound to the leg. She refused hospitalization," he said on Telegram.

The governor said Ukraine fired more than 100 shells at the region during June 9, most of them targeting the Shebekino District.

"Eighty-two various munitions were fired at the Shebekino District, drones were detected dropping 8 explosive devices. Strikes on Shebekino targeted the town’s outskirts. No casualties," Gladkov said.

Damage done to homes and vehicles is being assessed, he said.