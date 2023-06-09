Ukrainian forces open fire on resort accommodating evacuees from flooded areas

GENICHESK, June 9. /TASS/. Evacuees from the areas in the Kherson Region, which were flooded after the incident at the Kakhovka HPP, were staying at a vacation facility near Genichesk when it was shelled by the Ukrainian armed forces, the regional administration said on Friday.

"There are only civilians and civilian facilities in Arabatskaya Strelka. In the local vacation facilities both people evacuated from Kherson and those who have recently been rescued from the aftermath of the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP are staying. Among them are mostly women, children and the elderly," the administration wrote on its Telegram channel.