Kiev troops shelled DPR 43 times in past day, four civilians injured

DONETSK, June 7. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 43 shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Tuesday, in which four civilians were injured, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Wednesday.

According to the mission’s daily bulletin, posted on its official Telegram channel, a total of 285 munitions were used for these attacks, including 152mm and 155mm artillery shells and MLRS rockets.

Eight populated areas in the DPR came under attack. Four civilians were wounded. Apart from that, 15 houses and two civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

A total of 60 shelling attacks were registered in the republic on the previous day, June 5.