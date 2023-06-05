Situation in Voronezh Region under control — authorities about frequency hack rumor

VORONEZH, June 5. /TASS/. The authorities of the Voronezh Region have received information from local residents about a radio frequency hack, but the situation in the region is fully under the control of the administration and law enforcement agencies.

"Some residents of the Voronezh Region are reporting more hacks into radio broadcasting frequencies. We officially declare that the situation in the region remains under the control of the authorities and law enforcement agencies. There are no reasons for concern," the Voronezh regional government said on its Telegram account on Monday.

On Monday, some Telegram accounts said that a woman reader had posted a video saying that the Voronezh radio station had been hacked and was broadcasting allegations the Ukrainian army had intruded into several border regions of Russia.

"No additional decisions are needed now to maintain a stable situation in the Voronezh Region," the regional government said on its Telegram account.