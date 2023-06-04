Nine UAVs shot or forced down in Crimea overnight, governor reports

SIMFEROPOL, June 4. /TASS/. Crimea’s air defenses shot down five Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) overnight to Sunday, while four more were jammed by electronic warfare systems, region’s head Sergey Aksyonov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Last night, air defense forces shot down five enemy UAVs, another four were jammed and forced to land by electronic warfare systems. One of the falling UAV’s smashed windows of three private houses and two cars in the city of Dzhankoi. An unexploded UAV was found at the premises of a private house. Prior to demining it, 50 people were evacuated to a temporary accommodation center," the governor said.

No casualties were reported after the drone attacks, Aksyonov specified.