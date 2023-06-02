Ukrainian forces shell DPR settlements 62 times over day

DONETSK, June 3. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the settlements of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 62 times over the past day, according to the DPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC).

According to the data published in the Telegram channel of the Mission, the Ukrainian troops used multiple launch rocket systems, as well as 155 mm artillery, standard for the armies of NATO countries, and 152 mm artillery. The Ukrainian forces shelled Donetsk, Gorlovka, Makeevka, Yasinovataya, Golmovsky, Aleksandrovka and Novopetrikovka.

Three people were killed in the shelling and seven others were injured, including a child. Meanwhile, 26 houses and five civil infrastructure facilities were damaged.