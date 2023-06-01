Over 10 people injured in Ukrainian shelling of Shebekino district in 24 hours — governor

BELGOROD, June 1. /TASS/. Twelve people were injured in Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod Region’s Shebekinsky city district in the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel Thursday.

"Several settlements in the Shebekinsky city district were subjected to numerous artillery shellings. Twelve people were injured in the past 24 hours alone. Everyone is being provided with necessary medical aid. No one was killed," the governor said.

According to the governor, 4 residential buildings, 18 private households, 3 administrative buildings, an agricultural enterprise building, territory of an industrial enterprise, a dormitory, a kindergarten, 5 cars and 1 bus sustained various degrees of damage.

"Details on the damage are being clarified," Gladkov added.