Four killed, 16 injured in Ukrainian shelling of Lugansk People’s Republic

LUGANSK, May 31. /TASS/. Four people were killed and 16 injured when the armed forces of Ukraine shelled the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) early on Wednesday, the LPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"Early on May 31, 2013, Ukrainian armed groups shelled a poultry farm in the settlement of Karpaty (LPR’s Perevalsky district)," the mission said in a statement, posted on its Telegram channel. "According to preliminary information, four construction workers were killed. Another 16 people were injured."

The poultry farm's building was damaged in the attack.