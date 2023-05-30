One killed, 26 injured after bleachers collapse in Rostov-on-Don

ROSTOV-ON-DON, May 30. /TASS/. One woman died and twenty-six people, including 15 children, were injured after the bleachers collapsed at a sports complex in Russia’s southern city of Rostov-on-Don, the region’s governor said on Tuesday.

"As of this moment, twenty-six people, including 15 children, have reportedly been injured. One woman died. All those injured are receiving medical assistance," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, the city’s hospital No 20 said that it was treating 17 children injured in the incident.

The bleachers came crashing down during a youth football match. There were around 30 people in the stands. An investigation is underway. A criminal case has been initiated on charges of providing services that don’t meet safety requirements leading to loss of life.