Residents of two buildings affected by drone attack in Moscow evacuated — mayor

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The residents of several sections of two Moscow apartment buildings damaged by an UAV attack have been evacuated, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel.

"For safety reasons, for the duration of the emergency services’ operations, the residents of several sections in the two buildings damaged by UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] were evacuated. Immediately following the completion of the special services’ operations, the residents will be able to return to their apartments," the mayor said.

Early on Tuesday, several buildings in the Russian capital sustained minor damages as a result of a drone attack. All municipal emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident clarifying its circumstances. According to Sobyanin, nobody was seriously injured.

The mayor also urged to trust only official sources and not to spread any unverified information.