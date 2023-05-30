Several UAVs targeting Russian capital shot down in Moscow Region, says governor

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) en route to Moscow were shut down near the Russian capital in the early hours on Tuesday, Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov reported on his Telegram channel.

"This morning, residents of some districts in the Moscow Region could hear the sounds of explosions - it was our air defense in operation. Several drones were downed on their course to Moscow," Vorobyov said.

The governor asked the residents of the Moscow Region to maintain their composure adding that "all emergencies’ service units are in operation and further information would follow."

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that several buildings in the Russian capital sustained minor damages as a result of a drone attack early on Tuesday, stressing that nobody was seriously injured and the emergency services were clarifying the circumstances of the incident.