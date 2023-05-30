Several buildings in Moscow sustained minor damages after UAV assault, says mayor

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Several buildings in the Russian capital sustained minor damages as a result of a drone attack early on Tuesday, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on his Telegram channel.

"An UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] attack early this morning caused minor damages to several buildings. All municipal emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident," Sobyanin stated.

The mayor stressed that nobody was seriously injured and the emergency services are clarifying the circumstances of the incident. He also urged to trust only official sources and not to spread any unverified information.