MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. A series of explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital of Kiev in the early hours of Tuesday, Ukraine’s Klimenko Time publication reported.

The Kiev municipal military administration said on its Telegram channel that the air defense system had been activated in the country’s capital.

Air raid alert sirens are currently activated in the Ukrainian capital, as well as in the Kiev, Kirovograd, Cherkassk and Chernigov regions.