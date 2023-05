MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Explosions are heard in central Kiev on Monday, smoke is also visible near Kiev's Zhulyany Airport, eyewitnesses told TASS.

"Explosions can be heard in the center of the city. An air-raid alert has been declared, the air defense system is working," the eyewitness said.

As another source pointed out, "smoke can be seen from the side of Zhulyany Airport.".