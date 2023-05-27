Belgorod governor comes under shelling in Shebekino

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Governor of Russia’s Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov has come under shelling in the town of Shebekino, which was pounded five times on Saturday, Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"I myself could only get into Shebekino in a second attempt. The first time we entered the city, we came under fire. I could not even get out of the car. The shells were bombarding a nearby street," Gladkov wrote.

Earlier on Saturday, Gladkov reported that as a result of shelling of the Shebekino district, a man was killed and three people were wounded, including two teenagers, who were taken to the children’s regional hospital. The man was treated by doctors at the Central Regional Hospital, but did not need hospitalization.

According to Gladkov, eleven apartment buildings were damaged in the bombardments. In addition, six private houses, two major enterprises and three commercial facilities were damaged. The town is facing power outages, which are expected to be eliminated by 1 a.m.