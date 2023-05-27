Civilian killed, two children, man injured in shelling of Russia’s Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. A civilian was killed, two minors and a man were injured in the shelling of the Shebekino district in the Belgorod Region by the Ukrainian armed forces, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

"One person was killed. He was a security guard at an operating enterprise in the town and he was outdoors at the moment of the attack. Among those injured are children - two teenagers. A 15-year-old girl sustained leg wounds and a 17-year-old boy suffered a contusion," he wrote. "Another man with scalp wounds was treated by doctors at the Central Regional Hospital."

The governor added that the teenagers would be taken to the children’s regional hospital.

In addition, several shells landed on the premises of two major enterprises and a fire started at one of them. The employees were evacuated to a safe place.

"A power transmission line was damaged in the city. The emergency services keep inspecting the area," Gladkov added.