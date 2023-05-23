Drone drops explosive device on car road in Belgorod — governor

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has dropped an explosive device on a car road in southwestern Russia’s Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"An UAV has dropped an explosive device on a car road in Belgorod. According to initial information, no one was injured," he wrote.

The governor added that one car was damaged as a result of the incident. A bomb squad and first responders are working at the scene.

Later, Gladkov wrote in a separate post that a drone was shot down in the region’s airspace. It is not immediately clear whether it was the same drone or not.

"Air defenses have shot down a drone above the Belgorod Region. According to preliminary information, there were no deaths or injuries," he said.

The damage is now being assessed, Gladkov added.