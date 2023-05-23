Two wounded civilians are on territory infiltrated by Ukrainian sabotage group — governor

BELGOROD, May 23. /TASS/. Two wounded Russians are on the territory of the Belgorod Region, which has been infiltrated by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group, the region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Tuesday.

"There is information that there are two wounded civilians in the settlements that the enemy has infiltrated. So far, the security forces have not been able to reach them," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The head of the region expressed hope that the victims could be reached as soon as possible, evacuated and taken to a medical facility. "So far, there have been no civilian casualties. All necessary measures are being taken by law enforcement agencies. We are awaiting the completion of the anti-terrorist operation announced yesterday," he added.

Earlier, Gladkov said that a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group had entered the territory of the Graivoronsky district. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported that work was underway to squeeze Ukrainian saboteurs from Russian territory and destroy them, and there were enough forces and means on the ground. According to Peskov, the Russian Defense Ministry and the Federal Security Service (FSB) informed Russian President Vladimir Putin about the saboteurs' attempt to infiltrate the Belgorod Region.