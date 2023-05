MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. A Utaifr flight en route from Surgut to Moscow made an emergency landing in Perm after a passenger felt sick, the air carrier’s press service told TASS on Monday.

According to earlier reports, the passenger plane flying from Surgut to Moscow sent a distress signal and turned to land in Perm.

"The pilot decided to land at the nearest airport after a passenger felt sick," the company said.