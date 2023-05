BELGOROD, May 22. /TASS/. Two men and one woman suffered shrapnel wounds during the Ukrainian army’s shelling of the town of Grayvoron in the Belgorod Region on Monday, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram account on Monday.

"There are three more casualties in Graivoron - two men and one woman. All have shrapnel wounds. They are at the hospital in moderate condition. All necessary medical care is being provided," Gladkov said.