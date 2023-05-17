Ukrainian troops shell DPR 59 times in 24 hours

DONETSK, May 18. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have launched 368 shells at the DPR’s populated localities over the past 24 hours with five civilians killed and over 20 sustaining wounds as a result.

Overnight on Thursday, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) wrote on its Telegram channel that 59 bombardments using conventional 152-and 155-mm artillery as well as multiple-launch rocket systems have been recorded. The strikes were delivered on Gorlovka, Yakovlevka, Yasinovataya, Donetsk, Makeyevka, Aleksandrovka, Yelenovka, Blagodatnoye and Vladimirovka. In all, 368 shells were launched.

As a result of the bombardments, 5 people were killed and 24 residents were wounded, including a teenager. Additionally, 29 residential buildings and five civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged, according to the report.

On May 16, Ukrainian troops shelled the DPR's residential communities 63 times.