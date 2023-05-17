Firefighters put out wildfires scorching nearly 7,000 hectares in Russia’s Tyumen Region

KHANTY-MANSIYSK, May 17. /TASS/. Firefighters have extinguished wildfires scorching nearly 7,000 hectares in Russia’s Siberian region of Tyumen, the regional forest department said in a statement on Wednesday.

"According to the regional forestry service, five forest fires were active in the region as of the morning of May 17, four of which had been contained. Another four wildfires were recorded in the past 24 hours, and seven fires, engulfing 6,952 hectares, were extinguished," the statement reads.

Firefighting activities involve over 900 personnel and 162 pieces of equipment, as well as five helicopters and an Il-76 aircraft.