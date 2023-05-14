One civilian killed, one wounded in Donetsk as result of shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONETSK, May 14. /TASS/. A civilian was killed and another one was wounded in Donetsk as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the city’s mayor, Alexey Kulemzin, said on Sunday.

"A man born in 1954 died of fragmentation wounds in hospital," he wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that a woman suffered wounds.

Meanwhile, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said that Ukrainian troops have been shelling the city of Donetsk since Sunday morning. According to the mission, 30 artillery strikes have been delivered. Ukrainian troops have fired 172 shells of the 155mm caliber used in NATO countries.