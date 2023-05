MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. An air raid warning was declared in western, central and the majority of eastern regions in Ukraine late on Saturday, according to the country’s official air raid alert portal.

Civil defense sirens remained silent only in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and in Kiev-controlled areas of the Zaporozhye region.

The Zerkalo Nedeli news portal reported that explosions were heard in Ternopol and in the Kiev-controlled city of Kherson.