Kiev attacks Lugansk using Storm Shadow missile produced by UK, France — LPR’s mission

LUGANSK, May 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked on Saturday the settlement of Yubileiny in Lugansk using a Storm Shadow cruise missile produced by the UK and France, according to a statement released by the LPR’s (Lugansk People’s Republic) mission to the Joint Center for Coordination and Control of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes.

"On May 13, 2023, at 9:15 a.m. the Ukrainian armed forces carried out a missile strike on the settlement of Yubileiny of the city of Lugansk (LPR) using one Storm Shadow cruise missile (produced by the UK and France)," the statement reads.

Andrey Marochko, a retired lieutenant colonel in the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), said that the Ukrainian armed forces used Storm Shadow cruise missiles according to preliminary data.

The LPR’s mission to the Joint Center for Coordination and Control of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes preliminarily said on Friday that the Ukrainians could have used the Grom missile system. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed on Thursday that London was sending Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles to Kiev.