Ukrainian drone attacked oil depot in Bryansk Region — governor

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has attacked an oil tank farm in the borderline Bryansk Region using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). There were no casualties, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"A Ukrainian drone attacked the Klintsy oil tank farm [owned by] JSC Bryansknefteprodukt. There were no casualties. The munitions dropped [from the UAV] partially damaged the cement foundation and a tank for storing petroleum products," Bogomaz wrote.

Emergency services are working at the scene of the attack.

On Wednesday, there was an attempted terrorist attack against the Druzhba oil pipeline system at the Bryansk terminal. No one was hurt.