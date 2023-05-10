Ukrainian shelling kills civilian in Russia’s Belgorod Region — governor

BELGOROD, May 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military’s shelling has killed a man in Russia’s Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

"To our great sorrow, a man with an open head wound died in the ambulance. My condolences go to his family and friends," the governor said.

Gladkov said earlier that the town of Shebekino had come under fire, with two munitions falling on the gardens of private homes.

The regional governor also wrote on social media that an explosion had rocked the Olkhovka settlement in the early hours of Wednesday. "An enemy drone seems to have exploded. Two homes, a library, a post office, a health post and a car suffered damage," he specified.