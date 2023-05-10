Two Ukrainian drones attempt to attack military target in Voronezh Region

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) attempted to attack a military facility in the Voronezh Region, with one of them falling and another one shot down, region’s Governor Alexander Gusev wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"Today, early in the morning, at a Voronezh military facility, an attempted attack by two enemy UAVs was intercepted. As a result of response actions, one of them deviated from its course and fell while another one was eliminated by fire," he wrote.

According to the governor, a set of additional measures ensuring security is being implemented in the Voronezh Region. "Interaction with law enforcement and the military command continues. <…> I am personally monitoring the situation," Gusev added.