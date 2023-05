MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Twenty-one people have died in fires in Russia’s Kurgan region, sources told TASS on Tuesday.

"The number of dead has risen from 19 to 21. The death toll may rise further," a medical source said.

Earlier, medical services told TASS that 19 people had died in the fires in the Kurgan region and 13 others were injured.

A state of emergency was introduced in the region on May 7 due to fires.