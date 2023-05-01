Zaporozhye Region notes Mikhailovka attack kills 1 civilian, leaves 4 wounded

MELITOPOL, May 1. /TASS/. Emergency services in the Zaporozhye Region have said that one civilian was killed and four more were wounded as a result of an attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on Mikhailovka, according to updated information.

"According to updated information, as a result of the Kiev regime’s attack on Mikhailovka one civilian was killed and four were wounded," a source in the emergency services told reporters on Monday.

Earlier reports said that two civilians were killed and another 14 were wounded.

Earlier on Monday the Ukrainian military opened fire on Mikhailovka several times, with a schoolhouse and several buildings seriously damaged.