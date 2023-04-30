Kiev regime’s troops bombard DPR 49 times over past day — mission

DONETSK, May 1. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s troops bombarded the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 49 times over the past day, one civilian was reported to be wounded, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on Ukraine’s War Crimes stated on early Monday.

In the past 24 hours, the DPR mission registered bombardments in the Donetsk area by the Ukrainian forces that used 122mm, 152mm and 155mm artillery guns. As a whole, the Ukrainian military fired 198 munitions against DPR, the mission reported.

The Kiev regime’s troops bombarded DPR’s populated areas of Vladimirovka, Gorlovka, Donetsk, Yegorovka, Makeyevka, Mikhailovka, Nikolskoye, Novobakhmutovka, Novosyolovka Vtoraya, Stepnoy, Yakovlevka and Yasinovataya.

A total of 48 shelling attacks on the DPR territory were registered on April 29.