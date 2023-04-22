Colombia coal mine blasts kills seven — agency

BUENOS AIRES, April 22. /TASS/. Rescue workers have found the bodies of four miners who went missing following an explosion in a coal mine in Colombia’s Cucunuba municipality, the EFE news agency reported, citing the regional fire department.

Earlier reports said that three miners had been killed and four had gone missing.

Governor of the Cundinamarca Department Nicolas Garcia Bustos confirmed on Twitter that another two bodies had been brought to the surface.

According to preliminary information, the explosion was caused by accumulated gas. Authorities say that last December, the country’s mining agency ordered that the mine should be temporarily closed.