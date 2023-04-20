Two people injured in Belgorod blast — governor

BELGOROD, April 21. /TASS/. According to preliminary information, two people were injured in a blast that rocked the southwestern Russian city of Belgorod late on Thursday, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"According to preliminary information, two people were injured. One woman, who suffered a head injury, was hospitalized to City Hospital No, 2 in moderately severe condition. The other woman sustained skin abrasions and rejected hospitalization after receiving all the required medical assistance on the site," Gladkov said.

The governor went on to say that four apartments in one apartment building were damaged. Their residents were offered temporary accommodation at a hotel.

"The building will be examined by specialists. If the supporting wall is damaged, we will relocate the whole section of the building," he said. "Also, four cars were damaged."

A crisis response center has been set up to collect all information about the incident. Investigators and rescue teams of the Russian emergencies ministry are working at the scene.

"A decision will be made after the incident site is examined. It is important to restore traffic via one of the city’s main roads as soon as possible," Gladkov added.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that an emergency ejection of an air ordnance occurred when a Su-34 plane of the Russian Aerospace Forces was performing a flight above the southwestern Russian city of Belgorod.