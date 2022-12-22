Kherson regional official killed in car explosion

GENICHESK, December 22. /TASS/. The administration head of a settlement in the Kherson Region has died in a car blast, a regional emergency official told TASS on Thursday.

Andrey Shtepa headed the Lyubimovka settlement in the Kakhovsky District located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, which has been coming under Ukrainian artillery attacks since November.

On Thursday, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 13 times in less than three hours, firing fifty-nine NATO-standard 155 mm munitions, according to data from the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes.

The center said that five DPR cities and towns came under Ukrainian fire between 2:10 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Twenty-two 155 mm munitions were fired at Donetsk and 20 at Gorlovka. The Ukrainian army fired another ten munitions at Makeyevka. Krasny Partizan and Yasinovataya also came under attack, as Ukrainian Armed Forces fired a total of seven 155 munitions in those directions.