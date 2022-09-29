Man suspected of attempting arson attack on military commissariat in Novosibirsk detained

NOVOSIBIRSK, September 29. /TASS/. Law enforcers have detained a man suspected of tossing petrol bombs to the windows of a military commissariat in Novosibirsk, the Novosibirsk region government said on Thursday.

"At 06:25am local time (02:25 Moscow time) on September 29, an arson attack was attempted at the military commissariat for Novosibirsk’s Kirovsky and Leninsky districts. Petrol bombs were thrown into the building’s two windows, causing a fire on an area of 0.5 square meter on the outside," it wrote on its Telegram channel, citing the region’s military commissar, Yevgeny Kudryavtsev.

The fire was swiftly put out. No damage was done. The suspect was detained.