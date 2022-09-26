Twenty three people remain in Izhevsk hospitals after deadly shooting spree at school

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Twenty three people, including 21 children, remain in hospitals of the Russian city of Izhevsk, where a gunmen went on a deadly shooting spree at a local school on Monday, the Russian Health Ministry reported on its Telegram channel.

"Doctors of Izhevsk hospitals currently attend to 23 patients, including 21 children," the ministry stated citing Health Minister Mikhail Murashko as saying. "Twelve people are in an extremely severe condition, while the rest are in a medium-severe condition."

The minister also stated that some of the wounded children would be transported to Moscow hospitals on Tuesday morning after doctors conduct an extra medical examination of a number of hospitalized patients.

"An extra medical examination of the hospitalized patients would follow in the early hours of Tuesday. Some of them would be transported to Moscow today considering their current state of health," Murashko said.

On the morning of September 26, a shooting incident occurred at school No. 88 in Izhevsk, the Republic of Udmurtia. The tragedy left 17 dead and more than 20 wounded. The assailant committed a suicide. A criminal case was launched. Udmurtia has declared a three-day period of mourning.

According to a TASS correspondent, hundreds of people keep coming to the scene of the tragedy leaving flowers and toys near the entrance of the school and they also light candles.