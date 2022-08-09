Russian tourism agency says situation at Crimean resorts is quiet

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The tourism industry in Crimea is working as usual and the situation at the resorts is quiet, Russian Tourism Agency head Zarina Doguzova said.

"According to the regional government, tourists were unharmed in the incident in Crimea as the incident took place outside of the resort area. We are in constant contact with our colleagues. The situation at the resorts of Crimea is now calm, and the entire tourist infrastructure continues to work as usual," she said on Telegram.

Earlier, the head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov said that one person was killed as a result of the emergency when some aviation ammunition detonated at the Saki airfield near Novofyodorovka in Crimea on Tuesday. The regional Health Ministry reported nine casualties. An investigation is ongoing into what caused the explosions. The Russian Defense Ministry stated there was no "fire impact" on the ammunition storage site.