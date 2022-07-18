Helicopter crew members taken to hospital after hard landing in Russia’s Leningrad Region

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Three crew members of a helicopter belonging to Russia’s National Guard suffered injuries in a hard landing in the Leningrad Region earlier on Monday, a medical source told TASS.

The Mil Mi-8 helicopter of the National Guard’s aviation squadron in the Northwestern District made a hard landing at about 12:30 pm. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage on the ground. According to an emergency source, the hard landing could have been caused by a tail rotor failure.

A law enforcement source told TASS that the hard landing had occurred about a kilometer from the Gorki Land cottage settlement. A spokesperson for the Landkey company said that "land plots in that area aren’t for sale yet, there are no casualties".