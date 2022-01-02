Six persons died in traffic accident with bus

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Six individuals died and fourteen persons were injured as a result of the traffic accident with a bus in the Ryazan Region, press service of the regional department of interior told TASS.

"The scheduled bus Neoplan moving from Moscow to Astrakhan, crashed against the railway bridge support, with six persons died and fourteen injured as a result," the department said.

According to preliminary data, the traffic accident occurred at 05:45 am near Voslebovo Village in Skopinsky District, the department added.