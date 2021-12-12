At least 12 people missing after gas explosion in Sicily - report

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. At least 12 people are reported missing after a gas explosion in Ravanusa, Italy, local media reported Tuesday.

According to the report, the missing people include three children and a couple. The explosion caused a collapse of a five-story residential building and two adjacent buildings. The incident occurred at about 20:30 local time.

Fire brigades, ambulance and other emergency services are working at the site. Besides, three teams of volunteers arrived at Ravanusa.