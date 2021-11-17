Two blasts rock Kabul's west, agency reports

CAIRO, November 17./TASS/. At least seven people were killed in a second blast on a passenger minibus in Kabul on Wednesday, Aamaj News reports. According to early reports, the blast occurred in the Dehbori neighborhood in the western part of the capital city, the Afghan news agency said.

Shortly before that, a similar incident was reported in the Dashte Barchi neighborhood in the western part of Kabul. According to updated reports, the blast on a passenger minibus killed four people and injured two. The two blasts went off within less than an hour from each other.

Representatives of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) that seized power in the country have made no comment as of yet.